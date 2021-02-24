REBusinessOnline

Starwood Property Trust Divests of 106,571 SF Moon Valley Towne Center in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

PHOENIX — Miami-based Starwood Property Trust has completed the sale of Moon Valley Towne Center in Phoenix. An entity formed by Moore, Oklahoma-based BP National City LLC acquired the neighborhood shopping center for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 11.4 acres at the southeast corner of 7th Street and Bell Road, Moon Valley Towne Center features 106,571 square feet of retail space. Hobby Lobby is an anchor tenant at the center, which is home to more than 92 percent national tenants.

Michael Hackett and Ryan Schubert of Cushman & Wakefield Phoenix represented the seller in the deal.

