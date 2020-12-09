Starwood Property Trust Tops Off Office Headquarters in Miami Beach

The property will house 300 Starwood employees and feature 8,000 square feet of retail space and a 277-space parking garage with valet services.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Starwood Property Trust, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, has topped off construction at its two-building, 144,430-square-foot office building in Miami Beach. Starwood is developing the project in partnership with Integra Investments. Upon full completion, slated for late 2021, Starwood will occupy 55 percent of the six-story east building and part of the west building. The remaining space will be leased to third-party companies. Signed tenants were not disclosed, though the company said the property is “approaching full occupancy.” The asset will house 300 Starwood employees and feature 8,000 square feet of retail space and a 277-space parking garage with valet services. The headquarters is located at 2340 Collins Ave., one block from the beach and one mile north of downtown Miami Beach.

Gensler designed the property, Clive Lonstein Inc. designed the interiors and CoastalBrodson is the general contractor. Citizens Bank provided Starwood and Integra with a $76 million construction loan.