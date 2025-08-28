Starwood Provides $500M in Financing for Industrial Portfolio in Westchester County, New York

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. — Starwood Property Trust has provided $500 million in financing for a portfolio of 42 industrial buildings totaling approximately 2.4 million square feet in Westchester County, located north of New York City. The buildings are housed within three industrial parks and ae collectively known as the Westchester Industrial Portfolio. Peter Rotchford, Christopher Peck, Andrew Scandalios, Tyler Peck and Christopher Pratt of JLL arranged the debt on behalf of the owner, a partnership between affiliates of Dune Real Estate Partners and Robert Martin Co.