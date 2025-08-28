Thursday, August 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLoansNew YorkNortheast

Starwood Provides $500M in Financing for Industrial Portfolio in Westchester County, New York

by Taylor Williams

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. — Starwood Property Trust has provided $500 million in financing for a portfolio of 42 industrial buildings totaling approximately 2.4 million square feet in Westchester County, located north of New York City. The buildings are housed within three industrial parks and ae collectively known as the Westchester Industrial Portfolio. Peter Rotchford, Christopher Peck, Andrew Scandalios, Tyler Peck and Christopher Pratt of JLL arranged the debt on behalf of the owner, a partnership between affiliates of Dune Real Estate Partners and Robert Martin Co.

You may also like

Newmark Arranges Recapitalization of 450,000 SF Industrial, Life...

Woodmont Breaks Ground on 300-Unit Multifamily Project in...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 200-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Bridge Logistics Acquires 1.6 MSF Industrial Portfolio in...

Madison Newbond Originates $79.3M Refinancing for JW Marriott...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Medical...

Helio Group Receives $58M Loan for Refinancing of...

PSRS Arranges $3.3M Refinancing of Commercial Kitchen Facility...

Hearn Industrial Services Signs 197,587 SF Lease in...