Starwood REIT Acquires Affordable Housing Portfolio for $460.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

MIAMI — Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc. has acquired an 18-property, 3,336-unit affordable housing portfolio located predominately in Florida and North Carolina. The portfolio was 96 percent occupied at the time of acquisition. The garden-style portfolio offers amenities such as pools, clubhouses, playgrounds, fitness centers and laundry facilities. More than 50 percent of the portfolio is located in Orlando, Jacksonville, Raleigh and Charlotte. Individual properties were not disclosed. The seller(s) was also not disclosed. Starwood REIT is a non-traded REIT managed by Starwood Capital Group.