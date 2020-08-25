REBusinessOnline

Starwood REIT Acquires Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta for $82M

Communal amenities at The Baxter Decatur include a car charging station, fitness center, pool, sundeck, game room, bike storage and a pet washing area.

DECATUR, GA. — Starwood REIT has acquired The Baxter Decatur, a 290-unit multifamily community in Decatur, for $82 million. The property, which was formerly known as Solis Decatur, offers one-, two and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a car charging station, fitness center, pool, sundeck, game room, bike storage and a pet washing area. The Baxter was 89 percent occupied at the time of sale. Additionally, the property features 20,000square feet of retail space on the ground floor leased to tenants such as Jason’s Deli, 100% Chiropractic, Club Pilates and F45. According to Terwilliger Pappas’ website, the Atlanta-based developer delivered the property in May 2019. The community is located at 1605 Church St., eight miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. The seller was not disclosed.

