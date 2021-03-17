State Bank of Texas to Open 48,000 SF Office Headquarters in Irving’s Las Colinas District

IRVING, TEXAS — State Bank of Texas, a Dallas-based commercial lender with $1 billion in assets under management, will open a 48,000-square-foot office headquarters in Irving’s Las Colinas district. Dallas-based Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects is designing the four-story, Class A project, with State Bank of Texas set to occupy the top two floors. Construction should commence by the end of the year and is expected to be completed mid-2023.