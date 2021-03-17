REBusinessOnline

State Bank of Texas to Open 48,000 SF Office Headquarters in Irving’s Las Colinas District

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — State Bank of Texas, a Dallas-based commercial lender with $1 billion in assets under management, will open a 48,000-square-foot office headquarters in Irving’s Las Colinas district. Dallas-based Malone Maxwell Dennehy Architects is designing the four-story, Class A project, with State Bank of Texas set to occupy the top two floors. Construction should commence by the end of the year and is expected to be completed mid-2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  