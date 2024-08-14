State of Florida Acquires 423,000 SF Warehouse in Auburndale for Emergency Response Hub

AUBURNDALE, FLA. — The State of Florida has purchased a 423,000-square-foot warehouse within Midpoint Florida Logistics Center in Auburndale, a Central Florida city near Lakeland. Dalfen Industrial sold the newly delivered property for an undisclosed price.

Florida’s Division of Emergency Management plans to use the facility, situated near I-4, as a hub for the storage and movement of emergency supplies during emergency activation and response throughout the state. Delivered in second-quarter 2023, the warehouse features 36-foot clear heights and 400 trailer parking spaces.