Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The State of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management plans to use the Central Florida facility as a hub for the storage and movement of emergency supplies.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

State of Florida Acquires 423,000 SF Warehouse in Auburndale for Emergency Response Hub

by John Nelson

AUBURNDALE, FLA. — The State of Florida has purchased a 423,000-square-foot warehouse within Midpoint Florida Logistics Center in Auburndale, a Central Florida city near Lakeland. Dalfen Industrial sold the newly delivered property for an undisclosed price.

Florida’s Division of Emergency Management plans to use the facility, situated near I-4, as a hub for the storage and movement of emergency supplies during emergency activation and response throughout the state. Delivered in second-quarter 2023, the warehouse features 36-foot clear heights and 400 trailer parking spaces.

You may also like

DICK’s Sporting Goods to Open 800,000 SF Distribution...

TCC, South Atlantic Underway on 752,134 SF Industrial...

Interra Capital Acquires 600,000 SF Historic Esperson Complex...

BH Properties Buys 203,499 SF Industrial Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 9,291 SF...

DSV Global Transport & Logistics Signs 355,000 SF...

Colliers Brokers $68.5M Sale of Lee Vista Promenade...

Finmarc Management Purchases Northern Virginia Office Portfolio for...

SJC Ventures Completes Phase II of West Ashley...