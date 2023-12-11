State of Play, Brookfield Properties to Open 8,546 SF Flight Club Darts Entertainment Venue in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — “Eatertainment” operator State of Play plans to open an 8,546-square-foot Flight Club darts venue in Washington, D.C. Scheduled to open summer 2024 and marking the 13th location for the brand, Flight Club D.C. will be situated at 641 New York Ave. NW within 655 New York, a 756,000-square-foot mixed-use development by Brookfield Properties. Other tenants at 655 New York, which features 79,000 square feet of retail space, include Rumi’s Kitchen, Capital Burger, Pearl’s Bagels, Kinship, Metier and Compass Coffee.