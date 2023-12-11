Monday, December 11, 2023
Flight Club D.C. will be situated within the 756,000-square-foot 655 New York mixed-use development.
State of Play, Brookfield Properties to Open 8,546 SF Flight Club Darts Entertainment Venue in D.C.

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — “Eatertainment” operator State of Play plans to open an 8,546-square-foot Flight Club darts venue in Washington, D.C. Scheduled to open summer 2024 and marking the 13th location for the brand, Flight Club D.C. will be situated at 641 New York Ave. NW within 655 New York, a 756,000-square-foot mixed-use development by Brookfield Properties. Other tenants at 655 New York, which features 79,000 square feet of retail space, include Rumi’s Kitchen, Capital Burger, Pearl’s Bagels, Kinship, Metier and Compass Coffee.

