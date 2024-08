NEW YORK CITY — State of Play Hospitality, an entertainment retail operator, has signed a 10,700-square-foot retail lease at 31 Union Square West in Manhattan with plans to open a Flight Club venue. Spanning the ground floor and basement of the property, the facility will offer darts-focused games with food-and-beverage options. Scheduled to open in 2025, this marks the ninth North America location for the brand. Blue Water Grill restaurant previously occupied the space.