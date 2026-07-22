Wednesday, July 22, 2026
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Utah Department of Health and Human Services will use the five-building, 312,234-square-foot office campus in West Valley City, Utah, as its headquarters.
AcquisitionsOfficeUtahWestern

State of Utah Acquires Office Campus in West Valley City for $40M

by Amy Works

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — The State of Utah has purchased Franklin Campus, a five-building office development in West Valley City, part of the Salt Lake City metro area, for $40 million. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services will use the 312,234-square-foot office campus, which is situated on 21.7 acres, as its headquarters. Originally developed to serve as FranklinCovey’s corporate headquarters, the property features a cafeteria, fitness center and auditorium. Brandon Fugal and Chris Kirk of Colliers handled the transaction.

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