States Manufacturing Corp. Signs 503,440 SF Industrial Lease in Suburban Minneapolis

DAYTON, MINN. — States Manufacturing Corp. has signed a 503,440-square-foot industrial lease to occupy half of The Cubes at French Lake in Dayton, a suburb of Minneapolis. CRG developed the 1 million-square-foot facility, which marks the largest speculative industrial project ever completed in the state. Built in 2024, the cross-dock warehouse features a clear height of 40 feet, 169 dock doors, four drive-in dock doors, 60-foot speed bays, a concrete truck court with 185-foot depth, 231 trailer parking spaces and 652 car parking spaces.

Dan Swartz, James DePietro and Austin Lovin of CBRE represented CRG in the lease, while Brent Masica and Danny McNamara of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. The lease marks the largest industrial lease signed in the Twin Cities market in the past two years, according to CBRE.

States Manufacturing has started building out its space to support the fabrication and manufacturing of custom electronic and metal products. The company will maintain its current headquarters in Champlin, Minn. CRG integrated partner Lamar Johnson Collaborative designed The Cubes at French Lake, and parent company Clayco served as general contractor.