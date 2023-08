PHILADELPHIA — Stateside Vodka has signed a 40,000-square-foot industrial lease at Crown 95 Logistics Center in northeast Philadelphia. The development is located roughly six miles outside of the downtown area and consists of 381,200 square feet of newly built logistics/distribution space and 130,000 square feet of renovated/adaptively reused industrial space. Colliers represented the landlord, Court Street Ventures, in the lease negotiations. Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.