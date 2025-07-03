Thursday, July 3, 2025
STATS International Signs 72,761 SF Industrial Lease in Rosenberg, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ROSENBERG, TEXAS — STATS International has signed a 72,761-square-foot industrial lease in Rosenberg, a southwestern suburb of Houston. The pipeline services firm will occupy all three buildings on the 10-acre site at 3782 Reese Road for both maintenance and manufacturing purposes. Anthony Squillante and Drew Coupe of Avison Young represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Ryan Wasaff, Brad Berry and Cole Bercher represented the landlord, local owner-operator The Welcome Group, on an internal basis.

