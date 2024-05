NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Stav Equities has arranged the $5.7 million sale of two multifamily redevelopment sites in Brooklyn. The buildings at 21 Montauk Ave. and 22 Milford St. were previously used as storage facilities for a local furniture business. The buyer, Moses Rabinowitz, plans to redevelop the sites into apartment buildings totaling 96 units. Jacob Stavksy of Stav Equities represented Rabinowitz and the undisclosed seller in the off-market transaction.