NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Stav Equities has negotiated the $2.4 million sale of a three-unit apartment building located at 14 Third St. in the Carroll Gardens area of Brooklyn. The buyer intends to convert the units, which were vacant at the time of sale, into condominiums. Jacob Stavsky of Stav Equities represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the off-market transaction.