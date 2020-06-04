REBusinessOnline

Stay-At-Home Order Expires Today in Pennsylvania, Governor Wolf Renews State of Emergency

Posted on by in Northeast, Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA. — Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order will expire at tonight at 11:59 p.m. as all 67 counties in Pennsylvania prepare shift into less severe restrictions. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced the amendment on Wednesday, June 3, but also renewed Pennsylvania’s state of emergency for an additional 90 days. Pennsylvania’s state of emergency restricts business operations and social interaction on a system of red, yellow and green phases.

All of Pennsylviania’s reopening phases include cautious restrictions, with red being the most restrictive. The stay-at-home order only applies to counties still in the red phase, which are primarily located in metro Philadelphia. The yellow phase allows in-person retail, outdoor dining at restaurants and gatherings of more than 25 people. The green phase allows operation of indoor dining at restaurants and bars, personal care services, health and wellness, entertainment and construction and gatherings of more than 250 people. As of June 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 73,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and more than 5,700 deaths.

