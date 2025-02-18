Staypineapple Receives $29.5M in Refinancing for Maxwell Hotel in Seattle

SEATTLE — Staypineapple has obtained $29.5 million in refinancing for The Maxwell Hotel, a 139-key boutique hotel in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood. Adrienne Andrews and Jessica Mehra of JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group Debt Advisory team secured the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through a regional credit union for the borrower.

Opened in 2010, the five-story property features spacious guest rooms with modern amenities, an indoor pool, fitness center and an onsite restaurant and bar, as well as 1,600 square feet of meeting space. The Maxwell Hotel is located at 300 Roy St., near the Seattle Center, Space Needle and Climate Pledge Arena.