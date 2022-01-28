REBusinessOnline

STC Venture Breaks Ground on Three Buildings in Cityline Sunnyvale Mixed-Use Project Near San Jose

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Office, Top Stories

Cityline

The three new towers will include two seven-story buildings with approximately 590,000 square feet of rentable office, retail, flex and outdoor terrace space. The office portion of the project will be both LEED Gold and WiredScore Gold certified.

SUNNYVALE, CALIF. — STC Venture has broken ground on Phase III of the Cityline Sunnyvale mixed-use project, which will add one residential building and two office towers in downtown Sunnyvale, 12.3 miles west of San Jose.

The three new towers will include two seven-story buildings with approximately 590,000 square feet of rentable office, retail, flex and outdoor terrace space. The office portion of the project will be both LEED Gold and WiredScore Gold certified, which measures internet connectivity and digital infrastructure in commercial properties.

The third building is The Martin, a 12-story apartment tower with 479 units, including 53 affordable rental units. The residential property will feature a hospitality-level amenity package and ground-floor retail and restaurant spaces. Additionally, the completed three towers will include a public park, which will be used as the town square and gathering space for the downtown area.

“These 590,000 square feet of new office and retail space will bring more jobs to the central core of Sunnyvale and boost business for all of the community’s business owners,” says Deke Hunter, president of Hunter Properties.

Phase I of Cityline Sunnyvale included 198 apartments located along Washington and McKinley avenues, as well as 85,000 square feet of retail. The apartments offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, and 24 units are used for affordable housing. Several retailers opened during Phase I, including AT&T, Comcast, Kid’s Care Dental and Salon Republic.

Phase II is currently underway and includes Flats West, a 75-unit apartment community that offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.

Once completed, Cityline Sunnyvale will feature over 600,000 square feet of retail space, 1,000 apartments and 1 million square feet of office space. The goal of the project is to rebuild Sunnyvale’s central business district into an active, walkable, mixed-use area with residential, shopping, entertainment and office space.

Gensler designed the two office buildings and Heller Marcus designed the residential property. Devcon Construction is the contractor for the office portion and Build Group is the contractor for the residential component. Completion of Phase III of the project is slated for late 2024.

STC Venture is a joint venture between Hunter Storm, Sares Regis Group of Northern California and other institutional investors. The expected development cost for the whole project is more than $2 billion.

— Julia Sanders

