STC Ventures Receives Approval for 12-Story Mixed-Use Project in Sunnyvale, California

The two-building project at 200 S. Taafee St. will bring 479 apartments, 30,000 square feet of retail space and a public open space to downtown Sunnyvale, Calif. (Rendering credit: Heller Manus)

SUNNYVALE, CALIF. — STC Ventures, a joint venture between Sares Regis Group of Northern California and Hunter Properties, has received approval from Sunnyvale Planning Commission to develop a 12-story, mixed-use project at 200 S. Taafee St. within CityLine Sunnyvale.

Situated in downtown Sunnyvale, the two-building property will feature 479 apartments, 30,000 square feet of retail space and a new public open area at Redwood Square. The public space will function as a “living room” for downtown Sunnyvale, which is anchored by the just-approved mixed-use development and recently opened Whole Foods Market and AMC Theaters.

Fifty-three of the apartments will be offered at below-market rate, providing housing for qualifying households with income levels ranging from approximately $55,000 per year up to $130,000 per year.

The 200 S. Taafee Street project is the first of four upcoming developments slated for the second phase of CityLine Sunnyvale. The overall project will redevelop four parcels in Sunnyvale’s downtown core into residences, ground-level retail space and office space.

Last year, STC Ventures received approval of its Downtown Specific Plan that allows for a buildout of an additional 817 residences and 709,000 square feet of office space above 642,000 square feet of ground-level retail.