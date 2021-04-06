STC Ventures to Develop 500,000 SF of Office Space in Downtown Sunnyvale, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Western

SUNNYVALE, CALIF. — STC Ventures, a joint venture between Sares Regis Group of Northern California and Hunter Properties, received approval from the Sunnyvale Planning Commission to develop two office buildings totaling 500,000 square feet on the former Macy’s parcel in downtown Sunnyvale.

Situated between Taaffe and Murphy avenues, the buildings will be separated by a public pedestrian plaza and each offer 250,000 square feet of office space, 25,000 square feet of ground-level retail space for restaurant and entertainment uses and 13,000 square feet of outdoor space, including terraces and step backs. Additionally, the adjacent properties will offer an underground parking structure with 786 spaces.

The office buildings are designed for post-COVID work environments and will feature mechanical systems that will provide employees access to fresh air and ample outdoor space. The buildings are also targeting LEED Gold certification.

The office project is the latest portion of the second phase of CityLine Sunnyvale, the redevelopment of four parcels in Sunnyvale’s downtown core that will add residences, ground-level retail and office space.

The development team recently received approval for a 12-story mixed-use project at 200 S. Taaffe St. that will include 479 residences, 30,000 square feet of retail space and a public open space.