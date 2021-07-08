Steadfast Apartment REIT Acquires Station at Town Madison Apartments in Huntsville

The Station at Town Madison is a 274-unit apartment community located in Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Steadfast Apartment REIT has acquired The Station at Town Madison, a 274-unit apartment community located in Huntsville. Jimmy Adams and Craig Hey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Tynes Development, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Built in 2020, Station at Town Madison is located off Interstate 565 and within the 563-acre Town Madison development, which features Toyota Field, home ballpark of the Huntsville’s Minor League Baseball team called the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Community amenities include a saltwater pool, outdoor lounge with a fire pit and grilling area, electric car charging stations, 24/7 Amazon Hub lockers, cybercafe, 24/7 fitness center and wellness studio, private garages and a bark park with a pet spa.