Steadfast Senior Living Sells 67-Unit Community in Morgan Hill, California 

MORGAN HILL, CALIF. — Steadfast Senior Living has sold Loma Clara, a 67-unit seniors housing community located in Morgan Hill, for an undisclosed price. LTC REIT was the buyer.

Completed in 2018, Loma Clara features 42 assisted living units and 25 memory care units. The property was roughly 92 percent occupied at the time of sale. Units total 529 square feet on average. Amenities at the community include a theater, fitness center, activity and game rooms, a library, outdoor courtyard, physical therapy space and bistro. Discovery Management will continue to operate the property.

Aaron Rosenzweig and Dan Baker of JLL arranged the sale on behalf of the seller.