1876-W-Fortune-Rd-SLC-UT
The industrial outdoor storage property at 1876 W. Fortune Road in Salt Lake City features two warehouse buildings totaling 31,460 square feet on 5.4 acres.
Steel Peak Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in Salt Lake City for $7.6M

by Amy Works

SALT LAKE CITY — Steel Peak has purchased an industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property located at 1876 W. Fortune Road in Salt Lake City from Stalsberg Properties for $7.6 million. Philip Eilers of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, while Charlie Davis of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

Situated on 5.4 acres, the asset consists of two warehouse buildings totaling 31,460 square feet. The zoning allows for various industrial uses, including outdoor storage, commercial parking, contractor yards, heavy equipment, tire distribution/retail, truck freight terminals, auto and truck repair, industrial services and sales, and railroad repair/rail freight terminals.

