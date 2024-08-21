Wednesday, August 21, 2024
2213-Meyers-Ave-Escondido-CA
The industrial outdoor storage property at 2213 Meyers Ave. in Escondido, Calif., features an 8,000-square-foot industrial facility and large, secured, fenced yard on 1.7 acres.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Steel Peak Buys Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in Escondido, California for $3.7M

by Amy Works

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Steel Peak has acquired an industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property, located at 2213 Meyers Ave. in the San Diego suburb of Escondido, for $3.7 million.

The IOS property features an 8,000-square-foot industrial building and large, secured, fenced yard on 1.7 acres. The building features 18-foot clear heights, six oversized ground-level loading doors, abundant power and office space.

Mike Erwin, Tucker Hohenstein and Hank Jenkins of Colliers San Diego represented the seller, Act Property Acquisition Partners II LLC, and the buyer in the transaction.

