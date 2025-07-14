Steel Peak Sells Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in El Cajon, California for $9.5M

EL CAJON, CALIF. — Steel Peak has completed the sale of an industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property on 2.5 acres at 1324-1336 Magnolia Ave. in El Cajon. C&M Manufacturing acquired the asset for $9.5 million. The buyer will occupy the 12,000-square-foot property for its operations, including the production and distribution of its products for the oil-and-gas industry.

The property includes warehouse and office space and yard space for outdoor storage. The asset offers M-54 zoning, entitlement for outside storage, multiple access points and a level fenced yard. Cameron Czubernat and Kerry Schimpf of Commercial Property Group represented the seller, while Aidan Jones of Inland Pacific represented the buyer in the transaction.