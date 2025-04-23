Steel Peak Sells Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in San Diego for $3.8M

SAN DIEGO — Steel Peak, a commercial real estate investment firm, has completed the sale of an industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property located at 6975 Camino Maquiladora in San Diego. RojoWood Lumber & Building Supply acquired the asset for $3.8 million. The property includes a functional industrial building with shop and office space, as well as a large excess yard for outdoor storage of vehicles, equipment and materials. The asset offers close proximity to Interstate 5 Freeway, 905 Freeway and the United States-Mexico border.

Rob Hixson and James Hixson of CBRE represented the seller, while Rabin Salehi of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction. Steel Peak originally purchased the property in December 2024 for $2.6 million and made significant improvements to the property. This sale is the company’s first exit out of its five-property portfolio of IOS facilities in the San Diego market.