Steelcase Opens 11,169 SF Showroom in Victory Park Area of Dallas

DALLAS — Steelcase, a manufacturer of office furniture, has opened an 11,169-square-foot showroom in the Victory Park area of Dallas. The space is known as the WorkLife Center and is located within the 15-story, 352,000-square-foot Victory Commons One office building. Scott Hage of JLL represented Steelcase in the lease negotiations. Bill Brokaw and Karch Schreiner represented the landlord, Hillwood Urban, on an internal basis. BOKA Powell designed the WorkLife Center, and Balfour Beatty built out the showroom.