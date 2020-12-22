REBusinessOnline

Steele Properties Acquires Affordable Housing Complex in Dallas for $57.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Denver-based Steele Properties, in partnership with the Dallas Housing Finance Corp., has acquired Ridgecrest Terrace Apartments, a 250-unit affordable housing community. The sales price was $57.7 million. The property was built in 1969 on 16.2 acres and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a playground and communal activity room. The new ownership will invest approximately $77,000 per unit in capital improvements, including new kitchens, appliances, cabinetry, toilets, flooring and fixtures, as well as mechanical system upgrades. The property’s parking lot, sidewalks, fencing and amenity spaces will also be upgraded.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  