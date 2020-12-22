Steele Properties Acquires Affordable Housing Complex in Dallas for $57.7M

DALLAS — Denver-based Steele Properties, in partnership with the Dallas Housing Finance Corp., has acquired Ridgecrest Terrace Apartments, a 250-unit affordable housing community. The sales price was $57.7 million. The property was built in 1969 on 16.2 acres and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a playground and communal activity room. The new ownership will invest approximately $77,000 per unit in capital improvements, including new kitchens, appliances, cabinetry, toilets, flooring and fixtures, as well as mechanical system upgrades. The property’s parking lot, sidewalks, fencing and amenity spaces will also be upgraded.