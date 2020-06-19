Steele Properties, San Antonio Housing Trust Acquire 100-Unit Apartment Complex

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Pan American Apartments in San Antonio totals 100 units. The property was built in 1968.

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between Denver-based investment firm Steele Properties and the San Antonio Housing Trust has acquired Pan American Apartments, a 100-unit affordable housing complex on the city’s west side. Built on 9.5 acres in 1968, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and an onsite daycare center, playground and laundry room. The new ownership will invest approximately $73,000 per unit in a capital improvements program that will include upgraded roofs, utility systems, parking lots and security measures, as well as new amenity spaces. Units will receive upgraded appliances, countertops, bathrooms and flooring. KeyBank Real Estate Capital provided construction and permanent financing for the acquisition and renovation. The seller was not disclosed.