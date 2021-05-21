REBusinessOnline

SteelWave Acquires The Switchyard Creative Office Campus in Los Angeles for $80M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Switchyard-500-Santa-Fe-Los-Angeles-CA

The Switchyard in Los Angeles features 150,451 square feet of creative office space spread across two buildings: 500 (pictured) and 540 Santa Fe Ave.

LOS ANGELES — San Francisco-based SteelWave has purchased The Switchyard, a Class A creative office campus in the Arts District of Los Angeles. Los Angeles-based CEG Construction sold the property for $80 million.

The Switchyard consists of two low-rise office buildings, offering a total of 150,451 square feet, located at 500 and 540 S. Santa Fe Ave. Constructed in 2019, the 500 property consists of a newly constructed five-story creative office building totaling 100,000 square feet and offering ground-floor retail space and a penthouse with an open deck. The 540 property consists of a two-story, 50,888-square-foot building, which was built in 2012. Both buildings feature secured parking and gated and secured entry.

SteelWave plans to implement a capital improvements program at the campus, including updating the buildings’ exteriors and improving on-site amenities.

Mike Condon Jr., Steve Marcussen, Erica Finck and Bailey Dawson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and seller in the deal. Cushman & Wakfield’s Peter Collins, Brittany Winn, Scott Menkus and Alexa Delahooke provided market leasing advisory, while Rob Rubano, Brian Share, Joseph Lieske, Ernesto Sanchez, Keith Padien and Greg Napper of Cushman & Wakefield assisted the buyer with financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews