SteelWave Acquires The Switchyard Creative Office Campus in Los Angeles for $80M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

The Switchyard in Los Angeles features 150,451 square feet of creative office space spread across two buildings: 500 (pictured) and 540 Santa Fe Ave.

LOS ANGELES — San Francisco-based SteelWave has purchased The Switchyard, a Class A creative office campus in the Arts District of Los Angeles. Los Angeles-based CEG Construction sold the property for $80 million.

The Switchyard consists of two low-rise office buildings, offering a total of 150,451 square feet, located at 500 and 540 S. Santa Fe Ave. Constructed in 2019, the 500 property consists of a newly constructed five-story creative office building totaling 100,000 square feet and offering ground-floor retail space and a penthouse with an open deck. The 540 property consists of a two-story, 50,888-square-foot building, which was built in 2012. Both buildings feature secured parking and gated and secured entry.

SteelWave plans to implement a capital improvements program at the campus, including updating the buildings’ exteriors and improving on-site amenities.

Mike Condon Jr., Steve Marcussen, Erica Finck and Bailey Dawson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer and seller in the deal. Cushman & Wakfield’s Peter Collins, Brittany Winn, Scott Menkus and Alexa Delahooke provided market leasing advisory, while Rob Rubano, Brian Share, Joseph Lieske, Ernesto Sanchez, Keith Padien and Greg Napper of Cushman & Wakefield assisted the buyer with financing.