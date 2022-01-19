REBusinessOnline

Steeplechase Ventures Acquires 166,225 SF Shopping Center in Denton, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Steeplechase Ventures LLC has acquired Presidio Plaza, a 166,225-square-foot shopping center located in the North Texas city of Denton. The property, which was 91 percent leased at the time of sale, was originally constructed as a regional outlet mall known as Stonehill Center. Adam Howells, Ryan Shore and Matthew Barge of JLL represented the seller, locally based firm LAD Ventures LLC, which purchased the asset in 2016 and subsequently expanded it, in the transaction.

