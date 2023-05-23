Tuesday, May 23, 2023
The new Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World store in St. Augustine will be the 13th Bass Pro Shops location in Florida.
Steinemann & Co. to Develop 100,000 SF Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World Store in St. Augustine, Florida

by John Nelson

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. — Steinemann & Co. plans to develop a Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World store along World Commerce Parkway in St. Augustine, approximately 40 miles southeast of Jacksonville. Upon completion, the store will span 100,000 square feet and offer boating merchandise, in addition to hunting, fishing, camping, leisure and athletic gear and apparel.

The store will also feature a large aquarium and water features stocked with native fish species, thousands of local antiques and artifacts, hundreds of trophy fish and wildlife mounts and murals depicting local scenes. The store will also offer fishing classes for kids. Set to open in 2024, the St. Augustine store will mark the 13th location for Bass Pro Shops in Florida and will employ about 115 associates.

