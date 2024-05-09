Steiner + Associates Unveils Reimagined Fashion District at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Steiner + Associates has unveiled the re-tenanting of the Fashion District at Easton Town Center in Columbus. Plans call for new and expanded national retailers, contemporary brands, and elevated food-and-beverage offerings. The re-tenanting of the Fashion District includes the transformation of approximately 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Noteworthy tenants include Louis Vuiton, Sephora, L’Occitane, Lululemon, Chanel Beauty, David Yurman, Golden Goose, BOSS, Alo Yoga, Jo Malone, Faherty, Buck Mason, Bluemercury, Tecovas and Breitling. Restaurant tenants include Mastro’s, PBR Cowboy Bar + Smokehouse and Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant. The Fashion District will be anchored by fine dining restaurant Del Mar, which is slated to open this spring. Easton Town Center is a shopping and dining destination that is home to more than 250 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues.