Steiner Studios Plans $320M Film, TV Production Hub in Brooklyn

Steiner Studios' new film and TV production hub in Brooklyn is expected to create about 2,200 permanent industry jobs.

NEW YORK CITY — Steiner Studios, a locally based soundstage operator, has announced plans for a 500,000-square-foot film and TV production hub within Sunset Park in Brooklyn. The project will generate $320 million in private investment and create 2,200 permanent industry jobs, according to Steiner. The New York City Economic Development Corp. and the Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment are partnering with Steiner Studios on the project, which is also expected to create about 1,800 temporary construction jobs. The development team will renovate two historic buildings, deliver a new parking facility and establish eight new soundstages as part of construction. A timeline for groundbreaking and completion was not released.