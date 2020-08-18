REBusinessOnline

Steiner Studios Plans $320M Film, TV Production Hub in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Office

Steiner Studios' new film and TV production hub in Brooklyn is expected to create about 2,200 permanent industry jobs.

NEW YORK CITY — Steiner Studios, a locally based soundstage operator, has announced plans for a 500,000-square-foot film and TV production hub within Sunset Park in Brooklyn. The project will generate $320 million in private investment and create 2,200 permanent industry jobs, according to Steiner. The New York City Economic Development Corp. and the Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment are partnering with Steiner Studios on the project, which is also expected to create about 1,800 temporary construction jobs. The development team will renovate two historic buildings, deliver a new parking facility and establish eight new soundstages as part of construction. A timeline for groundbreaking and completion was not released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  