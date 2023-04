SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Steinhafels, a Milwaukee-based furniture and mattress retailer, has signed a 70,737-square-foot retail lease at 915 E. Golf Road in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. Steinhafels will occupy space formerly home to Bed Bath & Beyond. Joe Parrott and Sean McCourt of CBRE represented building ownership, Necessity Retail REIT. Steinhafels currently operates three stores in Chicagoland and 14 overall.