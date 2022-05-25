REBusinessOnline

Stellantis, Samsung SDI to Invest $2.5B for Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Plant in Kokomo, Indiana

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

KOKOMO, IND. — Stellantis N.V. and Samsung SDI have formed a joint venture with plans to invest more than $2.5 billion to build an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Kokomo, about 50 miles north of Indianapolis. The facility is expected to become operational in 2025 with an initial annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt hours. The total capacity is expected to increase further as demand for Stellantis electric vehicles is expected to rise, according to a news release. The joint venture says the project will create 1,400 new jobs in Kokomo and surrounding areas. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

