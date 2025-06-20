Friday, June 20, 2025
Stellar Bank Provides Acquisition Financing for 44,494 SF Shopping Center in Killeen, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KILLEEN, TEXAS — Stellar Bank has provided an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for a 44,494-square-foot shopping center in the Central Texas city of Killeen. Built in 2017 and shadow-anchored by grocer H-E-B, Killeen West Market was 74 percent leased at the time of the loan closing to tenants such as Cricket Wireless, Great Clips, The Joint, Venetian Nails & Spa, Lone Star Dental and Papa John’s. Clint Coe, Chad Lisbeth and Charlie Mossy of JLL arranged the four-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Brownlee Waggoner Holdings LLC.

