Stellar Completes $2.7M Mall Renovation on Military Base in Beaufort, South Carolina

Marine Corps Exchange is a 16,000-square-foot mall and food court situated on the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, S.C.

BEAUFORT, S.C. — The Stellar Group has completed the $2.7 million renovation of Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) on the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort. Stellar upgraded the 16,000-square-foot mall and food court, as well as the adjacent 6,500-square-foot fueling station. MCX carries items needed for a quick one-stop shopping experience for personnel, including men’s and women’s athletic wear, athletic shoes, beauty aids, personal care, military gifts and electronics. The United States Marine Corps Non-Appropriated Funds (NAF) and Appropriated Funds (APF) provided the capital for the design and construction of the renovation. U.S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) managed the contract.