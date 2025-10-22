Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Stellar Senior Living Adds Six Communities to Management Portfolio in Arizona, New Mexico

by Amy Works

SALT LAKE CITY — Owner and operator Stellar Senior Living has added six new communities to its management portfolio. 

The Utah-based company will now operate Granite Gate Prescott, Ariz.; The Forum at Desert Harbor in Peoria, Ariz.; The Gardens of Scottsdale and Pueblo Norte in Scottsdale, Ariz.; The Forum at Tucson in Tucson, Ariz.; and Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque, N.M. 

Stellar will manage the properties on behalf of Diversified Healthcare Trust, which owns the communities. 

“These communities are located in markets we know and trust, and they complement our existing portfolio,” says Ray Henderson, partner and senior vice president of Stellar. “Each addition expands our presence in high-growth regions and reinforces our ability to deliver the quality care and vibrant lifestyle that define Stellar.”

