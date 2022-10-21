Stellar Signs 10,412 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania

LEWISBERRY, PA. — Industrial design-build firm Stellar has signed a 10,412-square-foot lease renewal within Fairview Industrial Park in Lewisberry, a southern suburb of Harrisburg. Dan Alderman of NAI CIR represented Stellar in the lease negotiations. Victor Kelly represented the owner, Larken Associates, on an internal basis. Fairview Industrial Park comprises three buildings totaling 137,404 square feet.