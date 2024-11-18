Monday, November 18, 2024
Stellar Snacks Opens $137M Pretzel Bakery Operation in West Louisville

by John Nelson

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Stellar Snacks, a snack manufacturer based in Carson City, Nev., has officially opened its new $137 million pretzel bakery in west Louisville. The company held a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by various dignitaries, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg.

The new Stellar Snacks factory is located within an existing 434,000-square-foot industrial building at 1391 Dixie Highway. The factory will create 350 full-time jobs over the next 10 years, which makes it the largest economic development project in west Louisville over the past 20 years.

Stellar Snacks currently operates its original 101,000-square-foot facility in Carson City, where it employs more than 170 people. The company was founded in 2019 by mother-daughter duo Elisabeth and Gina Galvin, making Stellar Snacks the first woman-owned pretzel manufacturer in the United States. The pretzel maker distributes products to more than 5,000 grocery and retail stores nationwide.

