Step Up Housing Acquires 148-Unit Bayside Apartments in Pinole, California

PINOLE, CALIF. — Step Up Housing has purchased Bayside Apartment Homes at 530 Sunnyview Drive in Pinole. Sack Capital Partners and Align Finance Partners arranged structured financing for the acquisition. Additionally, Sack will provide asset and property management for the 148-unit affordable housing community. Originally built in 1974 and renovated in 2017, Bayside features two- and three-bedroom apartments near the shoreline of San Pablo Bay at Point Pinole Regional Shoreline. Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.