Step Up Housing Acquires Hancock Terrace Apartments in Santa Maria, California for $75M

SANTA MARIA, CALIF. — Step Up Housing has acquired Hancock Terrace, a multifamily property located at 534 E. Boone St. in Santa Maria. Sack Capital Partners and Align Finance Partners closed on structured financing for the $75 million purchase. Sack will also provide asset and property management for the community.

In an effort to expand housing options in the area, Step Up and Sack will immediately begin conversion of 75 percent of the units to affordable housing.

Built in 2016, Hancock Terrace features 272 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, two spas, a yoga studio, large clubhouse with TV lounge and demonstration kitchen, a dog park, children’s play area, ample onsite parking and elevator service.

Institutional Property Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.