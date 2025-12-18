Thursday, December 18, 2025
Woodchase Apartments in San Leandro, Calif., features 186 affordable residences. (Image courtesy of Woodchase Apartments)
Step Up Housing Acquires Multifamily Community in San Leandro, California for $47.4M

by Amy Works

SAN LEANDRO, CALIF. — Sack Capital Partners and Align Finance Partners have closed on structured financing on behalf of Step Up Housing for its $47.4 million acquisition of Woodchase Apartments, an affordable multifamily property in San Leandro. Sack will also provide asset and property management for the property. Located at 2795 San Leandro Blvd., Woodchase Apartments offers 186 studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans spread across 13 buildings. Originally built in 1976, the community includes 93 loft-style apartments with 19-foot ceiling heights. Institutional Property Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

