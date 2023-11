HOUSTON — Stephens Insurance has signed a 35,454-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion at Nine Greenway Plaza, a 31-story building located about five miles southwest of downtown Houston. Don King and Anya Marmuscak of JLL represented Stephens Insurance, which is taking an additional 9,000 square feet, in the lease negotiations. J.P. Hutcheson and Amanda Nebel represented the landlord, Parkway Properties, on an internal basis.