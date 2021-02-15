Stepp Commercial Arranges $5.2M Sale of Apartment Building in Long Beach, California

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Stepp Commercial has arranged the sale of a 22-unit apartment building located at 1315 W. 19th St. in Long Beach. A Chino-based private investor acquired the property from a Long Beach-based seller for $5.2 million, or $236,000 per unit.

Built in 1963, the property features two one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom units. The building also offers 14 garages, gated access and on-site laundry facilities. Half of the units were renovated to include laminate hardwood flooring, shaker-style cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, new bathroom tile, modern lighting, ceiling fans and fixtures throughout.

Robert Stepp and Michael Toveg of Stepp Commercial represented the seller in the transaction.