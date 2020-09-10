Stepp Commercial Brokers $3M Sale of Value-Add Apartment Property in West Hollywood

Located at 1237 N. Orange Grove in West Hollywood, Calif., the apartment building features eight one-bedroom/one-bath units.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. — Stepp Commercial has arranged the sale of a multifamily building located at 1237 N. Orange Grove in West Hollywood. Los Angeles-based Bold Partners acquired the asset from a Los Angeles-based private investor for $3 million.

Built in 1926, the two-story, Spanish-style value-add property features eight one-bedroom/one-bath apartments. Each unit offers hardwood flooring, large windows with ample natural light, modernized kitchens and baths with custom tiles, recessed lighting and designer fixtures. On-site amenities include seven parking spaces, laundry facilities and a community courtyard patio with seating.

Kimberly Stepp of Stepp Commercial represented the seller and buyer in the deal.