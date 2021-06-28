Stepp Commercial Brokers $4M Sale of Apartment Building in Long Beach, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Located at 2104 E. Florida in Long Beach, Calif., the residential building features 10 one-bedroom units and one studio apartment.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Stepp Commercial has arranged the sale of a multifamily property located at 2104 E. Florida in Long Beach’s Fourth Street/Retro Row neighborhood. A locally based private investor sold the asset to another local private investor in a 1031 exchange for $4 million.

Built in 1948, the property features 10 one-bedroom units and one studio apartment. The community recently underwent more than $600,000 of capital improvements. Interior units included the installation of new laminate flooring, custom shaker-style cabinets, quartz countertops, washers/dryers in most units, stainless steel appliances, designer bathroom tile and pedestal sinks, as well as modern lighting, ceiling fans and fixtures throughout.

Robert Stepp and Todd Hawke of Stepp Commercial represented the seller in the deal.