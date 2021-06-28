REBusinessOnline

Stepp Commercial Brokers $4M Sale of Apartment Building in Long Beach, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

2104-E-Florida-Long-Beach-CA

Located at 2104 E. Florida in Long Beach, Calif., the residential building features 10 one-bedroom units and one studio apartment.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Stepp Commercial has arranged the sale of a multifamily property located at 2104 E. Florida in Long Beach’s Fourth Street/Retro Row neighborhood. A locally based private investor sold the asset to another local private investor in a 1031 exchange for $4 million.

Built in 1948, the property features 10 one-bedroom units and one studio apartment. The community recently underwent more than $600,000 of capital improvements. Interior units included the installation of new laminate flooring, custom shaker-style cabinets, quartz countertops, washers/dryers in most units, stainless steel appliances, designer bathroom tile and pedestal sinks, as well as modern lighting, ceiling fans and fixtures throughout.

Robert Stepp and Todd Hawke of Stepp Commercial represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews