Wednesday, July 29, 2026
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Merchants Walk spans 271,992 square feet in metro Atlanta's East Cobb neighborhood.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Sterling Acquires Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta for $93.2M

by John Nelson

MARIETTA, GA. — Sterling Properties has acquired Merchants Walk, a 271,992-square-foot shopping center in Marietta, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The West Palm Beach-based private equity real estate investment firm purchased the shopping center from Washington, D.C.-based mixed-use developer and operator EDENS for $93.2 million. Kevin Hurley and Matt Karempelis of CBRE’s National Retail Partners represented the buyer in the transaction.

Situated on nearly 30 acres at the intersection of Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads in metro Atlanta’s East Cobb neighborhood, Merchants Walk was 90 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Whole Foods Market, Marshalls, PetSmart, Old Navy, DSW, Ulta Beauty, Office Depot and Georgia Theater Company Stadium Cinemas, as well as boutique retailers, service retailers and restaurants. Kohl’s shadow-anchors the center.

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