Sterling Bay Acquires Land Site by Google’s Midwest Headquarters in Chicago

CHICAGO — Sterling Bay has acquired a land site at 345 N. Aberdeen St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market. The purchase price was roughly $21 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The site, which includes a 20,000-square-foot building, is kitty corner to Google’s Midwest headquarters property. Mike Senner, Vern Schultz and Peter Bourke of Colliers International represented the seller, Cougle Commission Co., which is a family-based poultry processor. The company has been headquartered in the city since 1873. In April, Cougle moved its operations to a 37,680-square-foot food processing facility at 2801 S. Ashland Ave.